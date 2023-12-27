Unique Baci Perugina installation in Milan

Reading Time: 2 minutes

This Christmas Baci Perugina is illuminationg Piazza dei Mercanti in Milan to dedicate to all Italians messages of good wishes and affection. It will be an opportunity to support the charity project that sees them alongside the Fondazione L’Albero della Vita with the campaign “Under a good star. We light a future of emotions.”

This year, Baci Perugina sought to extend its wish to all Italians, and is doing so through the installation “E’ giunto il tempo di riaccendere le stelle” (“It is time to rekindle the stars”) in the heart of Milan, transmitting a message of positivity and affection for everyone. The creative project realized as a gift to the city, is part of the initiative of the Municipality of Milan “Il Natale degli Alberi”, which promotes the creation of Christmas proposals in order to illuminate the streets and squares on the occasion of the holiday period.

The installation of 100 square meters is located in the city center, in Piazza dei Mercanti, composed of a large central tree of over 6 meters, above which stands out a sky dotted with lights and greeting phrases that illuminate the starry vault of the installation and, through them, each person will feel involved as in a sweet embrace.

The installation designed and designed by Dentsu Creative and came to life on December 6, and will be active until January 6th.

