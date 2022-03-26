US now planning for possible Russian strikes on NATO territory

Reading Time: < 1 minute

En route to Poland on Air Force One, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan held a briefing with reporters.

Asked whether Russia would attempt to bomb convoys carrying supplies to Ukraine over land through NATO countries, he said: “We are doing contingency planning for the possibility that Russia chooses to strike NATO territory in that context or in any other context.

“And the president has been about as clear as one can be about his absolute determination to respond decisively, alongside the other members of our alliance if Russia attacks NATO.”

He also said the US and its allies could still impose new measures to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

“Of course, there are additional measures to tighten the screws on sanctions, and we will be constantly reviewing those,” he said.

Photo courtesy NATO