Vedomosti reports Russia could raise import duties on wine, beer from EU

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia could raise duties on wine, beer and perfumes imported from the European Union as a countermeasure for restrictions on metal imports to Europe, Russian business daily Vedomosti reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The European Union announced a three-year extension in June to a system of quotas and tariffs in place since 2018 that aim to protect EU steelmakers from a potential surge of imports. Russia is a major exporter of steel to the EU.

Two sources told Vedomosti that Russia’s economy ministry had yet to determine the duties it could impose on an array of European products in its proposal.

Photo – EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO