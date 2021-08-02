Vettel disqualified from Hungarian Grand Prix, Hamilton up to second

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Sebastian Vettel lost his second-place finish in Sunday’s Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix after being disqualified by stewards for a fuel irregularity, a stewards’ statement said.

The German, who crossed the line 1.8 seconds behind first-time race winner Esteban Ocon, did not have enough fuel left in his Aston Martin to provide a sample after the race as required by the rules.

The decision moves Lewis Hamilton up to second, handing the Mercedes driver an eight-point lead over title rival Max Verstappen, who moves up to ninth.

