Vettel set to boycott Russia GP

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former world champion Sebastian Vettel has said he doesn’t plan to race at this year’s Russian Formula One Grand Prix after ther country invaded Ukraine.

Aston Marin driver Vettel said at pre-season tests in Barcelona that “my decision is already made up” before possible meeting of the drivers’ body GPDA because “it’s wrong to race in that country” on September 25 in Sochi.

“I’m sorry for the people, innocent people who are losing their lives, getting killed for stupid reasons under a very strange and mad leadership.”

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull also said that “when a country is at war, it is not right to race there” but that a decision should come from the whole paddock. F1 said earlier it was monitoring the situation.

dpa