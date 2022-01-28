Villa sign defender Chambers from Arsenal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Aston Villa have signed versatile defender Calum Chambers from fellow Premier League side Arsenal on a 3-1/2 year contract, the clubs said on Thursday.

The 27-year-old, who can play at centre back and full back, joins Villa after 7-1/2 years at Arsenal, where he made 122 appearances in all competitions, winning the FA Cup in 2015.

Chambers, capped three times by England, last played for the Arsenal on Jan. 13 in a 0-0 draw at Liverpool in the League Cup semi-finals.

“It (Villa) is a very exciting place to be and everyone can see that from the outside,” Chambers said. “Things are happening here and it’s definitely moving in the right direction.

“The manager (Steven Gerrard) did very well at Rangers. He’s a young, exciting manager and I can’t wait to work with him.”

Chambers is the latest in a string of signings under Gerrard, with the Midlands club also bringing in Lucas Digne from Everton and Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona in January.

Villa are 11th in the league standings with 26 points from 21 games and host 15th-placed Leeds United on Feb. 9.

via Reuters

via Transfer News