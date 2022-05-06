Von der Leyen confident EU will pass new sanctions package

Reading Time: < 1 minute

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) – Eurpoean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday she was confident the bloc would approve a new package of sanctions against Russia.

“I am confident that we will get this package on track – if it takes a day longer, it takes a day longer – but we are moving in the right direction,” she told a conference hosted by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

A meeting of European Union foreign ministers will be held next week should countries from the bloc fail to reach an agreement over an oil embargo against Russia by the weekend, the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

The European Commission is proposing changes to its planned embargo on Russian oil in a bid to win over reluctant states, including Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Borrell reiterated he had faith in reaching “a solution that is shared, as not all countries are in the same situation” and that a deal had to be found quickly, he told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Florence.