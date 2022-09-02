Voting closes for Tory leadership contest

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The ballot for the Tory leadership contest will close on Friday. The eight-week contest has seen a total of 12 official hustings events, with Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss touring the country.

Over the weekend, the results will be counted. Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have spent the past six weeks battling it out to persuade Tory members that they have what it takes to run the party – and the country – after Boris Johnson resigned.

The foreign secretary looks set to win the contest, though the former chancellor did receive a warm reception at the final hustings in London’s Wembley Arena on Wednesday night.

But many members say they feel neither candidate has what it takes to deal with the unenviable in-tray of reuniting the party while getting to grips with a worsening cost of living crisis and the war in Ukraine.

Polling has suggested that a large majority of Conservative Party members prefer Mr Johnson over his two potential successors.

Mr Sunak – the underdog in the contest – appears to be paying the price for his role in bringing down the Johnson administration when he dramatically resigned as chancellor in July.

On Monday, at 12.30pm, the winner of the Tory leadership contest will be announced in Westminster.

MPs will also return from their summer recess on this date, with parliament expected to sit from 2.30pm

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson will be received by the Queen at Balmoral as his final engagement as prime minister, where he will formally offer his resignation.

This will be the first time the 96-year-old Monarch has received a prime minister’s resignation from Scotland.

She traditionally does this at Buckingham Palace but is currently at her residence in the highlands for her summer break.

Later that same day Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak – whoever wins – will also meet with Queen.

Usually an outgoing prime minister and incoming prime minister make an address from Downing Street to make their departure and arrival.

It remains to be seen whether this will happen this time, however, given they will be in Scotland.

On Wednesday, the new prime minister – who polls suggest will be Liz Truss – will make their first appearance in the House of Commons in office.

They will face Labour leader Keir Starmer at prime minister’s questions at 12.00 noon.

