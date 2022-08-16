WATCH: Janet Richard sets new 400m National Record at Euro Champs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Maltese sprinter Janet Richard put her name in the record books with a stunning performance at the European Athletics Championships being held in Munich, establishing a new National Record on the 400m. In the second heat of the event on Monday, Richard stopped the clock on 53.49s.

This achievement comes towards the end of a grueling season for Richard who brought home gold for Malta at the recent CSSE event held on home soil and also took part in the Commonwealth Games last week.

In Munich, Malta will also be represented by long jumper Claire Azzopardi who will be competing on Tuesday.