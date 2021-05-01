Malta, OurEu

Video – OurEU.mt – 17 years since Malta joined the EU

OUREU illustrates how initiatives funded through the EU Cohesion Policy have shaped and improved the daily life of citizens in Malta and Gozo – enabling employment initiatives, strengthening the productivity of enterprises, boosting research & innovation, moving towards a more low-carbon and environmentally friendly society, fostering health & social development and increasing educational opportunities. More specifically, this project aims to enhance public awareness of the EU Cohesion Policy as a way of increasing the citizens’ sense of belonging to the European community.

This video is part of the OurEU.mt campaign, which is being managed by CiConsulta’s ComuniqEU, with the financial support of the European Union. Its contents are the sole responsibility of CiConsulta and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union.

