Video – OurEU.mt – 17 years since Malta joined the EU
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1minute
OUREU illustrates how initiatives funded through the EU Cohesion Policy have shaped and improved the daily life of citizens in Malta and Gozo – enabling employment initiatives, strengthening the productivity of enterprises, boosting research & innovation, moving towards a more low-carbon and environmentally friendly society, fostering health & social development and increasing educational opportunities. More specifically, this project aims to enhance public awareness of the EU Cohesion Policy as a way of increasing the citizens’ sense of belonging to the European community.