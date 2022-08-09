WATCH: Russia puts Iranian satellite into orbit

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Russia launched an Iranian satellite into orbit on Tuesday from southern Kazakhstan, just three weeks after President Vladimir Putin and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pledged to work together against the West.

The remote Khayyam sensing satellite, named after the 11th Century Persian poet and philosopher Omar Khayyam, was launched by a Russian Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and entered orbit successfully, Russia’s space agency said.

#BREAKING: #Russia launched #Iran's 'Khayyam' Remote Sensing satellite into space using Soyuz-2.1b SLV from Baikonur, #Kazakhstan. This video shows the moment of launch of the SLV. This satellite will also be used for surveillance & reconnaissance by #Iranian Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/ZHMGUHx5xN — Babak Taghvaee – The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) August 9, 2022

Iran’s space agency has received the first telemetry data sent from the satellite, the official IRNA news agency said.

Tehran has rejected claims the satellite could be used by Moscow to boost its intelligence capabilities in Ukraine, saying Iran will have full control and operation over it “from day one.”

The Washington Post reported last week that U.S. officials are concerned by the fledgling space cooperation between Russia and Iran, fearing the satellite will not only help Russia in Ukraine but also provide Iran “unprecedented capabilities” to monitor potential military targets in Israel and the wider middle east.

Iran says the satellite is designed for scientific research including radiation and environmental monitoring for agricultural purposes.

Russia has sought to deepen its ties with Iran since the invasion of Ukraine.

