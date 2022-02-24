“We will hold the Kremlin accountable” – EP President Roberta Metsola

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola strongly condemned Russia’s “unjustified attack” on Ukraine, warning that the “Kremlin will be held accountable”.
In a statement on Twitter just hours after Russia commenced operations in Ukraine, Metsola said that “in these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives”.
The Nationalist MEP, who took the helm of the European Parliament last month, also said that he had called an extraordinary meeting with leaders of political groups of the European Parliament, to discuss the latest developments with Council President Charles Michel and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.
Shortly after Putin spoke in a televised address on Russian state TV, explosions could be heard in the pre-dawn quiet of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Gunfire rattled near the capital’s main airport, the Interfax news agency said.