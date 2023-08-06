What happens next in the Trump election interference case?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Jack Queen (Reuters) – Donald Trump on Thursday faced charges in U.S. federal court of orchestrating a plot to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss. Here’s what happens next.

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER HE APPEARS IN COURT?

After prosecutors outline the charges and once, as expected, Trump enters a plea, a judge will set a schedule for pretrial motions and discovery, a period of months when prosecutors hand over documents and other evidence to defense lawyers. Trump’s attorneys will likely file a motion to dismiss in coming months, but those are rarely granted in criminal cases. Both sides are also likely to file motions seeking to shape what evidence and legal arguments will be permitted at trial.

HOW DOES THE CASE AFFECT TRUMP’S CAMPAIGN?

It doesn’t, from a practical standpoint. Nothing prevents criminal defendants from campaigning or taking office if they are convicted. The political impact is less clear. Trump has shown a unique ability to weather scandals that would sink most politicians, and two previous indictments did nothing to diminish his commanding lead in the race for the Republican presidential nomination. If he wins the nomination, Trump would face off against Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 2024 election. Biden defeated Trump in 2020 but holds a razor-thin edge in a hypothetical match-up with Trump, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

WHEN WILL THE TRIAL HAPPEN?

That is unclear, but it would likely be many months away. A judge will set an initial trial date, but those are typically pushed back as both sides wrangle over legal issues and review evidence. Trump could also appeal pretrial rulings by a judge, which would further slow the case.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group