What is destructive cannot be recreational – Archbishop / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 2 January 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

“Something that destroys me cannot be recreational” – Archbishop

Archbishop Charles Scicluna made a number of indirect references to the newly-introduced cannabis legislation arguing that anything that causes damage “cannot be called recreational.” In his homily during the traditional New Year’s Day mass held at Id-Dar tal-Providenza, the archbishop urged Catholics to teach themselves “that what is truly recreational is constructive and gives us a new start.” Scicluna pushed further with his reference: “Can something that destroys me or drives me mad be recreational? Or something that empties my pockets and brings my parents a truckload of worry – can that be recreational?”

The Church has strongly advocated against the introduction of the new legislation late in 2021. (Times of Malta)

Dar tal-Providenza raises € 1.4m

The sum of over € 1.4 million was raised in favor of the Dar tal-Providenza during the traditional New Years Day Fundraiser known as Il-Festa tal-Ġenerożita. Fr Martin Micallef, director of Dar tal-Providenza thanked all the Maltese people who once again have shown the values of generosity, solidarity and equality. (Newsbook)

New banking regulations come into force

The New Year brought into force new requirements relating to cheque usage, affecting a significant chunk of the population with the Maltese being considered one of the most fervent users of cheques in the EU. The new directives stipulate that cheques amounting up to €20 and those over €5,000 cannot be exchanged for cash, however they have to be deposited in a banking account. All cheques have to be issued as cheques ‘only’, that is cheques are not transferable to other persons and are paid only to the person whose name is on the cheque. “The directive issued during the pandemic was repealed, it stopped. Obviously if a person needs to be a procurator of someone, with the necessary documents he can resume with this role as before”. (TVM)

Covid-19 Update:

Malta kicked off 2022 with its lowest number of new COVID-19 infections in five days, with health authorities reporting 1,030 new cases on Saturday, Times of Malta reports. 249 patients recovered bringing the number of active virus cases in the country currently stands at 12,222.