What is on the G7 summit agenda?

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations begin a three day meeting in Cornwall, England, on Friday, discussing issues ranging from COVID-19 vaccines and economic recovery to climate change and geopolitics.

The G7 is made up of the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. Representatives from the European Union also attend. This year South Korea, South Africa and Australia will attend parts of the summit. India, also an invited guest, will participate in some of the summit virtually.

Here is the outline agenda:

Friday:

Early afternoon – Leaders meet for a socially-distanced family photo on the beach at Carbis Bay.

First discussion session – Building back from COVID-19.

Evening – Leaders and their partners travel to the Eden Project – a series of bio-domes that create a rainforest environment. Here they will attend a reception with Queen Elizabeth, heir Prince Charles, and his son Prince William and his wife Kate.

After the reception, leaders have dinner of locally caught roasted turbot followed by strawberry pavlova.

Saturday:

Second discussion session – Economic resilience

Third discussion session – Foreign Policy

Guest nations and the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrive and India joins virtually.

Fourth discussion session – Health. Melinda French Gates and UK Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance will address leaders virtually at the meeting.

Leaders and guests have a barbecue on the beach, including steak and lobster, followed by hot buttered rum and toasted marshmallows.

Sunday:

Fifth discussion session – Climate and Nature. Naturalist David Attenborough gives a pre-recorded video message.

Sixth discussion session – Open societies.

Leaders are expected to issue a communique.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a media conference, followed by other leaders’ conferences.

Photo: EC Audiovisual Service