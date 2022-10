Reading Time: < 1 minute

META’s WhatsApp seems to be facing a glitch as a number of users are reporting issues. According to Downdetector, there was a sharp spike in the number of users reporting WhatsApp’s outage.

There is no official response or acknowledgement from WhatsApp or META.

Users are complaining that their messages are not getting delivered. Even when the messages are delivered, the app fails to highlight the delivery status.

Developing Story

