White House: prepared to wear masks again if required

Reading Time: < 1 minute

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and his White House team will be prepared to wear masks again if guidance from officials indicates it is necessary, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

“We will be prepared to wear masks again,” Psaki said ahead of an expected announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommending that fully vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors in at least some instances.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Steve Holland; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Reuters