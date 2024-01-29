Why are French farmers protesting?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

By Gus Trompiz, Sybille de La Hamaide

PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) – French farmers blocked major highways to Paris on Monday as they pursue protests over a range of grievances, despite several measures announced by the government.

Here are some of the issues that have prompted the protest movement and what the government could do next.

WHY ARE FARMERS PROTESTING?

Farmers in France, the EU’s biggest agricultural producer, say they are not being paid enough and are choked by excessive regulation on environmental protection.

Some of their concerns, like competition from cheaper imports and environmental rules, are shared by producers in the rest of the EU while other issues such as food price negotiations are more specific to France.

COSTS

Farmers argue that a push by the government and retailers to bring down food inflation has left many producers unable to cover high costs for energy, fertiliser and transport.

A government plan to phase out a tax break for farmers on diesel fuel, as part of a wider energy transition policy, was also a flashpoint.

IMPORTS

Large imports from Ukraine, for which the EU has waived quotas and duties since Russia’s invasion, and renewed negotiations to conclude a trade deal between the EU and South American bloc Mercosur, have fanned discontent about unfair competition in sugar, grain and meat.

The imports are resented for pressuring European prices while not meeting environmental standards imposed on EU farmers.

ENVIRONMENT, RED TAPE

Farmers take issue both with EU subsidy rules, such as an incoming requirement to leave 4% of farmland fallow, and what they see as France’s overcomplicated implementation of EU policy, such as in restoring hedges.

Green policies are seen as contradicting goals to become more self-sufficient in production of food and other essential goods in the light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Rows over irrigation projects and criticism about animal welfare and pesticides have heightened feelings among an ageing French farmer population as being disregarded by society.

WHAT HAS THE GOVERNMENT DONE SO FAR?

The government is under pressure to defuse the crisis ahead of European elections in June and the annual Paris farm show in late February.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced on Jan. 26 the scrapping of diesel tax increases for farmers. He also set out steps to reduce red tape and offered extra aid including for farmers affected by a cattle disease in the south.

WHAT COULD HAPPEN NEXT?

The initial announcements drew mixed reactions and farmers’ unions have called for protests to continue.

The government is maintaining a tolerant stance towards the protests, despite some violent incidents. It has ordered police, however, to protect Paris’ airports and wholesale food market after calls for them to be targeted.

The government has promised further measures within days.

Further support for wine producers hit by falling consumption is being studied while additional measures for livestock are also expected.

With most agricultural policies and subsidies determined at EU level, Paris is seeking concessions from its partners, such as trying to build support for a waiver on the fallow land requirement, an issue President Emmanuel Macron could push at a leaders’ summit on Thursday.

On trade, another area run at EU level, Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau called for measures to prevent imports from Ukraine destabilising EU markets, notably in sugar, poultry and eggs. That marks a shift by Paris, previously opposed to moves by eastern EU countries to limit flows of Ukrainian produce.

WHERE ELSE IN EUROPE ARE FARMERS PROTESTING?

Traffic around the Belgian capital was also disrupted by angry farmers on Monday and about a dozen tractors made it through to Brussels’ EU area where they honked loudly.

Farmers stopped about five trucks with Spanish vegetables and dumped the produce near the distribution centre of Belgian retailer Colruyt near Brussels, Belgian media reported.

Germany has also faced tensions, with protests erupting after a government decision to phase out a tax break on agricultural diesel as it tried to balance its 2024 budget. Earlier this month Berlin was brought to a near standstill as one of its central avenues filled with trucks and tractors.

Farmers and truck drivers in Romania have also taken action this month with protests against high business costs blocking access to a border crossing with Ukraine.

