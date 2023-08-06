Women’s World Cup 2023: schedule, teams, venues and final

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Aug 4 (Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which is being held in Australia and New Zealand:

WHEN DID THE WOMEN’S WORLD CUP START?

* This year’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand began on July 20 and will run through to Aug. 20.

* The tournament began with a Group A match between New Zealand and Norway on July 20, which was won by the hosts.

WHAT IS THE SCHEDULE?

* The group stage featured a round-robin format in which each of the 32 teams played three matches each, with teams getting three points for a win and one for a draw. The final group stage match was played on Aug. 3.

* The top two in each group advanced to the round of 16. The knockout rounds begin on Aug. 5 and feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and penalties to decide the winner.

WHICH TEAMS ARE IN THE ROUND OF 16

* The round of 16 will start from Aug. 5. Below are the teams that will meet. Switzerland v Spain Japan v Norway Netherlands v South Africa Sweden v United States England v Nigeria Australia v Denmark Colombia v Jamaica France v Morocco WHEN IS

THE FINAL?

* The final will take place on Sunday, Aug. 20 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

WHAT ARE THE VENUES?

* Games are being staged at 10 stadiums — Lang Park, Hindmarsh Stadium, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Perth Oval, Stadium Australia, Sydney Football Stadium, Dunedin Stadium, Eden Park, Waikato Stadium and Wellington Regional Stadium.

* Six stadiums are located in Australia, while the other four are in New Zealand.

* With 70,000 seats, Stadium Australia is the largest of the World Cup stadiums.

FULL LIST OF TEAMS THAT TOOK PART IN THE TOURNAMENT

The World Cup began with 32 teams competing in a group stage, with teams divided into eight groups of four.

* Group A: New Zealand (hosts), Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

* Group B: Australia (hosts), Canada, Nigeria, Ireland * Group C: Costa Rica, Japan, Spain, Zambia

* Group D: China, Denmark, England, Haiti

* Group E: Netherlands, Portugal, United States, Vietnam

* Group F: Brazil, France, Jamaica, Panama * Group G: Argentina, Italy, South Africa, Sweden

* Group H: Colombia, Germany, South Korea, Morocco

Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria (right) takes a shot on goal past Courtney Brosnan of the Republic of Ireland during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 soccer Group B match between Ireland and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, 31 July 2023. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

