Work permits needed for EU players under Premier League post-Brexit rules

Premier League clubs will not be allowed to sign players from European Union (EU) countries without a work permit while foreign players under the age of 18 cannot be signed at all as part of post-Brexit regulations, the league said on Tuesday.

In a joint statement with the country’s governing soccer body (FA) and the English Football League (EFL), the Premier League said the regulations will come into effect when the mid-season transfer window opens in January 2021.

With the UK leaving the EU’s orbit on Dec. 31, following a standstill transition period, the league submitted the Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) proposal to the government last month and it has been approved by The Home Office.

“Post-Brexit, clubs will not be able to sign players freely from the EU,” the league said in a statement here.

“Players from EU countries who want to play in the Premier League or EFL will be required to gain a GBE, like all other overseas players without the right to work in the UK.”

The criteria to sign players is based on a points system which considers the number of senior and youth international appearances, club appearances as well as the quality of the selling club, its league position and the league itself.

“Players accumulating the requisite amount of points will earn a GBE automatically, while players just below the threshold may be considered for a GBE by an Exceptions Panel,” it added.

However, under the new rules, clubs will no longer be allowed to sign overseas players until they turn 18.

Premier League clubs will be allowed to sign a maximum of three Under-21 players in January and will be limited to six per season.

The regulations will be reviewed in full before the close season transfer window which opens after the 2020-21 season ends.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

