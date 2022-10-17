Workers continue strikes at some TotalEnergie sites Monday – union

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) – Strikes at several TotalEnergies refineries and storage sites that have been weighing on France’s petrol supplies have been continued by workers on Monday morning, a representative of the CGT union at the company told Reuters.

Strikes were affecting Total’s Normandie, Donges, La Mede, Feyzin refineries and the Dunkirk depot, the union representative said.

French petrol stations, currently struggling with supplies due to strikes at some refineries, will likely not get back to a normal functioning mode until next week, the country’s transport minister Clement Beaune told France Inter radio on Monday.

Roughly one in three petrol stations has not received sufficient supplies over the last days according to data provided by the government.

