World Bank board approves $12 billion for COVID-19 vaccines, treatments in developing countries

Reading Time: < 1 minute
he World Bank said its executive board approved $12 billion in new funding for developing countries to finance the purchase and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments for their citizens.
The financing plan, part of $160 billion in total resources that the multilateral development lender has pledged to provide to developing countries through June 2021 to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic, was first reported by Reuters in late September.
The World Bank said the financing program will include technical support to recipient countries so they can prepare for deploying vaccines at scale, and will signal to drug companies that there will be strong demand and ample financing for COVID-19 vaccines in developing countries.
14th October 2020
British online fashion retailer ASOS on Wednesday reported a quadrupling in full-year profit, benefiting from strong demand during the COVID-19 pandemic and forecast more improvement in the 2020-21 year.
ASOS, whose fast fashions are popular with shoppers in their twenties, made a pretax profit of 142.1 million pounds ($183.4 million) in the year to Aug. 31 - in line with guidance in August an...
14th October 2020
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation said it has reached no firm conclusion about what caused the Aug. 4 explosion in the port of Beirut that killed nearly 200 people and caused billions of dollars in damage.
Other U.S. and European government agencies closely following the investigations into the explosion strongly believe that the blast was accidental.
“No such conclusion has been rea...
14th October 2020
Nearly nine out of 10 workers want to be able to choose whether to work from home or the office once COVID-19 workplace restrictions ease, and have greater autonomy over their hours, according to research from Cisco Systems.
The pandemic has rapidly shifted attitudes towards home working, the research showed, with two thirds of workers developing a greater appreciation of the benefits and chal...
14th October 2020
The employment rate in the 20 to 64 age group stood at 76.8 percent in 2019, higher than the national European 2020 target of 70.0 percent. The latest Labour Force Survey by the National Statistics Office finds that the biggest growth was registered among females with a surge from 40 percent to 65 percent since 2009. The employment rate among men grew by five percent from almost 80 percent over th...
14th October 2020
More than 90 million people could be forced into "extreme deprivation" this year as developing and emerging economies are hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned.
In its latest World Economic Outlook, the world's lender of last resort predicts the pandemic will undo decades of progress in reducing global inequality and poverty, leaving the ...
14th October 2020
People infected with COVID-19 develop antibodies targeting the new coronavirus that last for at least three months, according to two reports published in Science Immunology.
The two studies, together involving nearly 750 patients, both point to immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies, which start showing up well after an infection begins, as the longest-lasting. Researchers found IgG antibodies with...
14th October 2020
A pro-democracy protester scuffles with a pro-monarchy one during an anti-government protest at the democracy monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 14 October 2020.
Pro-democracy protesters take part in a rally against the royalist elite and the military-backed government calling for the resignation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the rewrite of the new charter the monarchy reformed under t...
14th October 2020
Updated 1543 - 59-year-old man dies of COVID-19
A 59-year-old man has become Malta’s latest COVID-19 victim, the Health Ministry reported. He is the 45th person person to die following infection by coronavirus.
The Health Ministry reported that the man was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on October 1 and was confirmed positive to COVID-19 the following day.
Updated 1233 - Covid-19 Update
...
14th October 2020
The Maltese financial services regulator has suspended the authorisation of Nexia BT to act as approved auditors authorised to audit accounts of insurance intermediaries in view of the temporary suspension of the registration of Nexia BT by the Accountancy Board.
Nexia BT has been the subject of controversy since the publication of the Panama Papers, which had revealed that the company was inv...
14th October 2020
PayPal is adding a new tool that will allow shoppers to pay for goods in interest-free instalments in a boost for struggling consumers and online retailers on its payments platform.
The company said "Pay in 3" would be available for purchases between £45 and £2,000 from the end of the month.
It explained that the feature allows people to pay for items in three monthly instalments at a time ...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related