WWII British ‘Tallboy’ bomb dropped on Poland detonates during defusing

The largest unexploded World War Two bomb ever found in Poland has detonated during the defusing process, a Polish Navy spokesman said.

BBC reports that the chance the bomb – at the bottom of a Baltic Sea shipping canal – would detonate had been put at 50-50 and all the divers were unharmed.

About 750 residents had been evacuated near the port city of Swinoujscie.

A member of the neutralization operation of the 5.4-ton British ‘Tallboy’ bomb from World War II, speaks with a resident in Swinoujscie, northwestern Poland, 12 October 2020 (issued 13 October 2020). The action, planned for five days, required the evacuation of over 750 inhabitants of the surrounding areas. EPA-EFE/MARCIN BIELECKI

The RAF dropped the Tallboy or “earthquake” bomb in a raid in 1945 which sank the German cruiser Lützow.

Swinoujscie was part of Germany and called Swinemünde at the time of the bombardment.

The shock of the latest detonation was reportedly felt in parts of the city.

