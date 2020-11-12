Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

YouTube back up after worldwide outage

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc’s Google , said late on Wednesday it had fixed a glitch that led to a worldwide outage of the video-streaming service.

DownDetector.com, a website which monitors outages, showed nearly 286,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the service.

The issue started at around 6:53 p.m. ET (23:53 GMT), according to Downdetector.com, with users complaining about trouble in watching videos on the platform.

“We’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services,” YouTube said in a tweet https://bit.ly/36r4sjz, without explaining what had caused the outage.

Google did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the outage.
%d bloggers like this: