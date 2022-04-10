Zelenskiy says discussed additional Russia sanctions with Germany’s Scholz

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had held spoken on the phone with German chancellor Olaf Scholz on the possibility of additional sanctions on Russia, as well as fresh defence and financial support for his country.

He made the statement on Twitter.

Separately, Zelenskiy’s office said in a statement the president had held a conference call with Ukrainian officials during which Kyiv’s proposals for a sixth package of European Union sanctions had been developed.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, editing by Sujata Rao)

Photo A local woman reacts as she inspects debris of her home destroyed by shelling on the outskirt of Chernihiv city, which was blocked by Russian troops for a long time, Ukraine, 09 April 2022. Some cities and villages had recently been recaptured by the Ukrainian army from Russian forces and now people try to restore normal life there. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO