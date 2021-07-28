ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies aged 72

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill has died. He was 72.

The band’s Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard issued a statement saying he would be “greatly missed”. Hill had been with the band for more than 50 years.

“We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, Texas.

”We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C’.”

“You will be missed greatly, amigo.”

No cause of death was given.

Hill had recently been forced to step away from performing with the band in the US due to hip issues.

