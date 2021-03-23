Commission approves modification of Spanish schemes to support economy due to covid

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The European Commission has found the modification of three existing Spanish schemes to support the economy in the context of the coronavirus outbreak to be in in line with the State aid Temporary Framework.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: “The amendments we have approved today will help Spanish companies preserve economic activity in these difficult times by adapting and enhancing existing Spanish schemes already in force. For example, Spain has made use of the possibility under the State aid Temporary Framework to first grant repayable instruments that can be converted into grants, if it becomes necessary. We continue to work in close cooperation with Member States to find workable solutions to mitigate the economic impact of the Coronavirus outbreak, in line with EU rules.”

The Spanish schemes

The three modified and prolonged existing Spanish schemes are:

The first Spanish “umbrella” scheme, providing limited amounts of aid, guarantees on loans, subsidised loans and support for uncovered fixed costs to companies and the self-employed affected by the coronavirus outbreak, which was approved by the Commission on 2 April 2020 and subsequently amended on 24 April 2020, 22 October 2020, 11 December 2020 and 19 February 2021;

The second Spanish “umbrella” scheme, providing support for research and development, testing and production of coronavirus relevant products as well as wage subsidies and deferrals of tax and social security contributions, which was approved on 24 April 2020 and prolonged for the first time on 23 December 2020; and

The Spanish recapitalisation fund, which was approved on 31 July 2020 and prolonged for the first time on 23 December 2020.

All three schemes are prolonged until 31 December 2021.

