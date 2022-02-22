Reading Time: < 1 minute

Here are the latest events in the European Parliament, European Council and European Commission

Tuesday 22 February: The ministers of transport will come together to discuss their views on current affairs in the transport sector. They will be joined by Adina Valean, the European Commissioner for Transport.

Wednesday 23 February: Meeting of the College of Commissioners

Thursday 24 February: Ministers responsible for the internal market and industry will discuss the directive as regards corporate sustainability regulation (CSRD) and are expected to agree on a general approach on the file.

Friday 25 February: European Citizens’ Panels/Conference of the Future of Europe: the final European Citizens’ Panels to deliver its recommendations, covering ‘A stronger economy, social justice and jobs / Education, culture, youth and sport / Digital transformation’, will meet in Dublin, Ireland.