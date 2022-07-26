Reading Time: < 1 minute

Here are the latest events in the European Union institutions.

26 July: Extraordinary Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Energy): Energy ministers will hold an exchange of views on security of energy supply in the EU and further measures to be taken ahead of next winter. n this context, the Commission presented the ‘Save gas for a safe winter’ package on 20 July. The package includes a proposal for a regulation on gas demand reduction and a European gas demand reduction plan.

Ministers will discuss the initiatives presented by the Commission and brief each other on the current security of energy supply situation in their respective member states.

28 July: European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni attends a meeting with Mr QU Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in Rome.

The European Parliament is in recess over the summer holidays from 25 July to 21 August 2022. Business resumes on Monday 22 August.