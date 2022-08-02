Reading Time: < 1 minute

Here are the latest events in the European Union institutions.

04 August: The High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell visits Phnom Penh, Cambodia to chair the EU-ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and hold bilateral meetings in the margins.

05 August: Josep Borrell, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, participates in the ASEAN Regional Forum

The European Parliament is in recess over the summer holidays from 25 July to 21 August 2022. Business resumes on Monday 22 August.