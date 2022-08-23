Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Here are the latest events in the European Parliament, European Commission and EU Council:

24 August: Vice-President Suica attends a formal reception ahead of the annual Conference of Ambassadors, General Consuls and Military Attachés of the Republic of Croatia

25 August: The European Council Political and Security Committee holds a meeting on the appointment of the Head of Mission of the European Union CSDP Advisory Mission in the Central African Republic

26 August: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meets young volunteers from the Taizé community