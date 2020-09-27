EU nationals in UK can face problems accessing essential services

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Thousands of EU nationals could face problems accessing essential services because the government is refusing to issue physical proof of their right to live in the UK, The Guardian reports.

The settlement scheme grants EU citizens the right to remain in the UK after Brexit. Unlike other foreign nationals, they are not provided with a biometric residency permit proving their status.

Instead they have to access the Home Office’s online database each time they need to produce evidence of eligibility.

POLITICO reports that the U.K. Home Office last year agreed to create a grace period of six months after the Brexit transition period ends on December 31 to allow European Economic Area and Swiss nationals more time to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme, which guarantees their ongoing rights in the U.K.

Maike Bohn, a co-founder of the support group the3million, said “We don’t want a two-tier society developing in the UK: British and non-EU citizens who can prove their right to work and access healthcare anytime, anywhere, simply by showing a physical card or passport – and EU citizens who cannot.”

Problems are already emerging for people who have attempted to use the new system.

