Euro zone economic activity risks double-dip recession

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Euro zone economic activity slipped back into decline this month as a second wave of the coronavirus sweeps across the continent, heightening expectations for a double-dip recession, surveys showed on Friday.

Renewed restrictions to control the pandemic forced many businesses in the bloc’s dominant service industry to limit operations, and nearly 90% of economists polled by Reuters this week said there was a high risk the coronavirus resurgence would halt the nascent euro zone economic recovery.

“The euro zone PMI confirms that the second wave of the coronavirus is weighing more and more on the economy. A double-dip in the fourth quarter is becoming more likely at this rate,” said Bert Colijn at ING.

IHS Markit’s Flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index, seen as a good gauge of economic health, fell to 49.4 from September’s final reading of 50.4.

That was below the 50-mark separating growth from contraction and only fractionally better than the 49.3 predicted in a Reuters poll.

That headline PMI was dragged down by the service industry’s PMI, which sank more than expected to 46.2 from 48.0.

Like this: Like Loading...