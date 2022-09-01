France needs to reduce gas use by 10% to avoid forced cuts, PM says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS, Sept 1 (Reuters) – Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Thursday said that if France reduced its natural gas use by 10% there would not be forced cuts to deal with shortages this winter.

“If we can reduce our consumption by 10%, there won’t be any problem”, Borne told France Inter radio.

It is too early to tell whether or not inflation in France has passed its peak, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne added.

The country on Wednesday reported consumer price inflation in August of 6.5%, down from 6.8% in July.

(Reporting by Tassilo HummelEditing by David Goodman)

Photo – French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne. EPA-EFE/SARAH MEYSSONNIER / POOL