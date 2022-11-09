Injury crisis easing at Juventus, says Allegri

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Juventus are slowly recovering from their injury crisis, coach Massimiliano Allegri said ahead of their trip to Hellas Verona in the Serie A on Thursday, as more players return to fitness.

The 36-time Italian champions struggled for form in recent months but have won their last four league outings, which saw them climb up to fifth in the standings.

Juve, which took an important 2-0 win at home against Inter Milan on Sunday, have 25 points from 13 games and are now only two points behind both third-placed Lazio and Atalanta in fourth.

“Tomorrow in Verona we play against a team that has beaten Juventus three times in the last five games, and in their last few matches they have been defeated in an undeserved way,” Allegri told a news conference on Wednesday.

“They have a physical and attacking team. It won’t be an easy game, they are a team that doesn’t deserve the ranking they have. We will have to play an equal game from a physical point of view.”

Verona are placed bottom of the league after losing eight consecutive games.

via Reuters

