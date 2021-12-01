Italian government considering making masks obligatory outdoors

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian Health Undersecretary Andrea Costa said that the government was considering making facemasks obligatory outdoors as part of the effort to combat COVID-19 contagion, something Italy’s mayors have called for over the Christmas period.



“We are facing a period in which it is reasonable to think that there will be a greater concentration of people on our streets,” Costa told RAI television.



“Obviously we are reflecting on this and we will assess things over the next few days”.

When asked about the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Costa said that, at the moment, it does not seem to be “particularly serious” in terms of its level of dangerousness, while adding that it is necessary to wait for 10-15 days to have a clearer picture.

Turin on Tuesday made facemasks obligatory outdoors for public gatherings in the city centre and around clubs and restaurants.



The measure will be in force from December 2 to January 15.

Photo – A file photo of an Italian honor guard wearing face mask in Plebiscito Square, in Naples, southern Italy. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

Via ANSA