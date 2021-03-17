Italian teacher’s widow declares “I will get the second dose, I advise everyone to get vaccinated”

Reading Time: 2 minutes

“I believe in the anti-Covid vaccine, and I will definitely take the second dose. But at the same time, I would like to know what caused my husband’s death,” said Simona Riussi, in an interview published in La Provincia pavese. The 55-year old from Garlasco (Pavia) is Sandro Tognatti’s wife, the 57-year old music teacher from Biella who died the day after he received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Preliminary testing indicates that there is no connection between the vaccine and Tognatti’s death.

During the interview, Sandra Riussi recounts that she was vaccinated together with her husband on Saturday 13th March. “I had no adverse reactions, not even a fever. My husband got a very high fever during the night, which went up to 39.5. On Sunday morning he went downstairs to have coffee with his parents who live close by. Afterwards he went to the attic to rest. I called him on his mobile, but he wasn’t answering.”

At that point Sandra Riussi rushed to her husband’s bedside and realised that he wasn’t breathing. She tried to revive him on her own, then called the rescue services. But there was nothing they could do. “I advise everyone to get vaccinated, I have repeated this many times – the musician’s widow insists – However, I am not a doctor: it is only because I believe that getting vaccinated is everyone’s responsibility, irrespective of my husband’s death. It seems to be the only way that we will win the battle against Covid-19.”

