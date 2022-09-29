LaLiga resumes with host of injuries after international break

Reading Time: 3 minutes

International duty was not kind to LaLiga sides as several key players reported back to their teams nursing injuries that will affect their availability for the weekend and beyond.

Barcelona had arguably the worst of them with defender Ronald Araujo having surgery on his right thigh after suffering a tendon injury on Friday in Uruguay’s 1-0 defeat by Iran in a friendly, leaving the pitch after only five minutes.

Araujo will miss Barca’s Saturday’s visit to Mallorca as he is expected to be out for six to eight weeks, which means he would only come back to club duty after the World Cup, which starts in less than two months.

However, Araujo was not the only problem in defence that Barcelona have to face after the international break.

Jules Kounde suffered a hamstring injury with France and is expected to be out for around four weeks.

The former Sevilla defender will miss at least Barca’s next four games, including a Champions League double header against Inter Milan and is unlikely to be back in time for El Clasico at Real Madrid on Oct. 16.

Moreover, Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembele and Pedri have additionally suffered minor setbacks of their health and their availability for the weekend is in query.

Barca are second within the standings on 16 factors from six video games, two behind Actual Madrid whose midfielder Luka Modric was additionally hit by the worldwide break harm bug.

HIP INJURY

The 37-year-old returned from Nations League responsibility with Croatia with a hip harm and could possibly be out for as much as 10 days.

Modric is predicted to overlook Actual’s recreation towards Osasuna on the Bernabeu on Sunday and subsequent week’s Champions League house match with Shakhtar Donetsk however could possibly be again for the journey to Getafe the next weekend.

Actual’s Austrian defender David Alaba additionally got here again with a muscle drawback though it’s not believed to be critical.

Getafe even have issues over main striker Enes Unal, who needed to reduce quick his spell with Turkey attributable to a again harm.

The sport of the week in La Liga appears to be like to be Sevilla internet hosting Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

A daily top-four contender and enjoying in Champions League Group G, Sevilla are fifteenth within the La Liga standings on 5 factors, just one level above the relegation zone having gained just one recreation in all competitions this season.

Atletico are seventh on 10 factors and their followers are edgy after two consecutive losses towards Bayer Leverkusen within the Champions League and Actual Madrid.

The strain is rising on coaches Julen Lopetegui and Diego Simeone respectively and one other unhealthy outcome this weekend may improve the sense of a disaster.

via Reuters

