Malta calls for mandatory relocation of asylum seekers / Morning Briefing – Thursday 9 February 2023

Morning Briefing

Malta calls for mandatory relocation of asylum seekers

Malta is among eight EU states to insist that as long as Europe does not enforce a mandatory relocation of asylum seekers, or returns of failed asylum seekers, the EU will be itself a ‘pull factor’ for migrants smuggled at sea or over land borders. In a letter signed by PM Robert Abela together with his counterparts of Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Lithuania, Malta, Latvia and Slovakia, the leaders said “that national and local authorities are struggling to cope with the influx” and that member states should be giving priority to people in need of international protection, “including the Ukrainians that have been displaced in light of the Russian aggression.” (Maltatoday)

Maltese rescuers pull dead victims from rubble in Turkey

Maltese rescuers in Turkey have been pulling dead victims out of the rubble of a hotel that collapsed during Monday’s earthquake in Turkey but they have still to rescue a survivor, a leading assistant rescue officer at the Civil Protection Department reported. In a call with Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, Jonathan Callus said that “as more time passes, the hope that we may find people alive diminishes, not least because it is very cold here”. He said that rescue workers worked through the night in a -6 temperature.” (Times of Malta)

Strong winds expected today – Met Office

Storm Helios hit Malta overnight after a depression moved from Libya and made its way towards the central Mediterranean. While a strong wind warning has been in effect since Wednesday afternoon, the Met Office said in a statement that the low-pressure system will be closest to the Maltese Islands between Thursday and Friday bringing more severe weather conditions. The Meteorological Office has issued orange warnings for rain and wind today.

