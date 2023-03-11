Malta News Briefing – Saturday 11 March 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Former Labour Sec-Gen laments spineless individuals in party

Labour’s former general secretary Jason Micallef has called out “spineless” Labourites who he claims have climbed up to the topmost ranks within the party to the detriment of others who helped launch their political careers. In a long post on social media, Micallef highlighted his personal achievements, but expressed disappointment and disillusionment because of what he describes as “the fake people who unfortunately reign, and also keep sprouting, simply on the belief to save themselves, their chair or role”. (Times of Malta)

PM highlights opportunities for farmers

In a visit among the farming community in Tal-Fiddien, Rabat, Prime Minister Robert Abela spoke about how the financial aid offered by the government along the years had supported farmers. He also referred to reforms in the sector during the first year of the legislature, including the reform on laws regulating agricultural lease (qbiela).

He also recognised how during the pandemic and international challenges due to the war in Ukraine, the government had continued investing in the sector. (TVM)

PN condemns PM ‘odious statements’ on magistrate

The Nationalist Party has condemned Prime Minister Robert Abela’s “odious statements” on the magistrate carrying out the inquiry into the tragic death of Jean Paul Sofia.

“The Prime Minister’s words are reckless, unreasonable, and merely aimed to escape shouldering political responsibility for Sofia’s murder,” Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina said. The PN was referencing comments by PM Abela in which took to task Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia for taking too long to complete an investigation into the death of Jean Paul Sofia, 20, who died last year when a building under construction collapsed at the Corradino Industrial Estate. (Maltatoday)

65 architects receive warrant to practice their profession

​

Minister for Public Works and Planning Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi presented warrants to 65 architects who completed their studies and passed the warrant exam and thus can start practicing their profession. Zrinzo Azzopardi spoke about the significance of giving the warrant to professionals, such as architects, as a recognition from the state towards them to exercise their profession. This recognition has several duties and responsibilities attached towards the profession and towards society.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first