Malta: October brings strong decline in unemployment rate

In October, the number of persons registering for work stood at 1,254, decreasing by 1,860 when compared to the corresponding month in 2020. Data released today by the NSO, and provided by Jobsplus, indicates a year-on-year decrease of 1,750 persons registering under Part I, and an additional drop of 110 persons registering under Part II of the unemployment register.

Registered unemployment levels decreased across all age groups for both males and females. Those who had been registering for work for less than 21 weeks and those who had been registering between 21 and 52 weeks decreased considerably when compared to the same month in 2020. A drop was also recorded amongst those persons who were registering for work for more than one

year.

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work increased by five when compared to the previous year, reaching 267 persons. Males accounted for 74.9 per cent of total registrants with a disability. The largest share of males and females on the unemployment register sought occupations as Clerical support workers, with 20.7 per cent and 45.9 per cent respectively.

In a recent economic forecast, the European Commission is expecting unemployment in Malta to drop to 4% and 3.8% in 2021 and 2022 respectively.