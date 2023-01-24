Malta registers largest drop in household expenditure

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta reported the largest decrease in household expenditure in the European Union between 2019 and 2021, according to Eurostat.

From 2019 to 2021, 16 EU Member States registered a decrease in household expenditure with the largest decrease in Malta (-14.0%), followed by Spain (-9.7%), Austria (-8.4%), Portugal (-6.8%) and Italy (-6.7%). The largest increases were recorded in Romania (+4.7%), Bulgaria (+4.3%), Lithuania (+3.5%), Estonia (+3.1%) and Sweden (+2.8%).

In 2021, household consumption expenditure in the EU increased by 4.2% compared with 2020, but is still 4.1% lower than in 2019.

All the EU Member States recorded an increase in household consumption expenditure in 2021, compared with 2020. This represented a partial recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, when social distancing measures, government restrictions imposed on the movement of people and non-essential economic activities severely affected household consumption expenditure. Still, 16 EU countries have not yet fully recovered.

Comparing 2021 with 2020, the largest increases were recorded in Croatia (+21.2%), followed by Cyprus (+12.9%), Malta (+11.2%), Greece (+10.8%) and Slovenia (+10.2%). The smallest increases were reported in Germany (+0.1%), Austria (+0.5%), Slovakia (+1.3%), the Netherlands (+3.0%) and Czechia (+3.5%).

