Unemployment remained stable in February, at 3.1%, on par with January. This figure reflects some 8,874 persons looking for work, the NSO said today.

Young people continue to constitute a signfificant chunk of this figure, with 2,841 of the above being younger than 25 years.

In its Winter forecast, the EU is forecasting unemployment this year to hover around 3.8%.