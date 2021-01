Reading Time: < 1 minute

Members of the Maritime Rescue Services assist migrants as they arrive to Motril port in Granada, Spain, early 18 January 2021.

A total of 18 migrants on board three toy boats were rescued at sea as they were sailing close to each other in an attempt to reach the Spanish coast.

Civil Guards and members of the Red Cross assist migrants as they arrive to Motril port in Granada, Spain, early 18 January 2021..

Via EPA-EFE/MIGUEL PAQUET

Like this: Like Loading...