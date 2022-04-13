More than 1m people travel between Malta and Gozo in first three months of 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

During the first quarter of 2022, sea transport between Malta and Gozo registered increases in trips, passengers and vehicles when compared to the corresponding quarter of 2021, the NSO said today.

Between January and March 2022, a total of 9,402 trips were carried out, carrying a total of 1,029,237 passengers. March was the busiest month recording a total of 3,592 trips or 38.2 per cent of total trips for the quarter.

A total of 961,978 passengers travelled between Mġarr and Ċirkewwa during the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 35.3 per cent when compared to the corresponding quarter of 2021. The highest number of passengers was recorded in March – 348,171 or 36.2 per cent of the total for the quarter. When compared to the previous year, the number of vehicles increased by 20.6 per cent, totalling 406,285.

The number of trips during the first quarter amounted to 7,883, an increase of 28.4 per cent over the same period in 2021 (Table 2). March registered the highest number of trips – 3,012 or 38.2 per cent of total trips for the quarter.

During January-March 2022, both passenger and vehicle traffic originating from Ċirkewwa was busiest on Fridays and Saturdays. On the other hand, from the Mġarr terminal, passenger traffic was highest on Sundays and Saturdays, while the highest number of vehicles were recorded on Sundays and Mondays.

During the first quarter of 2022, a total of 1,519 trips were carried out carrying a total of 67,259 passengers. March

registered the highest number of trips – 580 or 38.2 per cent of total trips for the quarter and the highest number of passengers –

26,508 or 39.4 per cent for the quarter.