Myanmarr refugee children and Indian children at school

Refugee children from Myanmar and Indian children play soccer at Thingsai Primary School, Thingsai village, at the India-Myanmar border, Mizoram, India 08 October 2021 (issued on 16 October 2021). Young refugees from Myanmar have joined schools across the Tuichangral area in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram. Thingsai presently shelters over 150 refugees and has enrolled 65 refugee children in primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools. Hundreds of Myanmar’s Chin tribes are seeking refuge in Mizoram after the Myanmar military seized power and toppled an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

EPA-EFE/SANGZUALA HMAR