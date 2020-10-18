Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Photo Story: A new figure found among the Nazca Lines

Handout photos made available by the Ministry of Culture of Peru show the figure of a cat about 37 meters long drawn on a sandy hill in the Pampa de Nazca, Peru.

A drawing of a cat on a sandy hill is the new figure that was discovered by archaeologists of the Peruvian Ministry of Culture in the Pampa de Nazca, home of the famous geoglyphs known also as the Nazca Lines that have been part of the UNESCO World Heritage list since 1994.

These geoglyphs were made by people of the Palpa and Nazca cultures between 500 BC and 500 AD.

Via EPA-EFE/Ministry of Culture of Peru
