Photo Story – A Santa Diver at a Tokyo Aquarium￼

Ayaka Oshita, a 27-year-old diver, practices in preparation for the upcoming seasonal feeding performance as a Santa diver at Sunshine Aquarium at Ikebukuro in Tokyo, Japan, 07 December 2021. Oshita has 15-month experience for feeding fish at the aquarium after she joined the aquarium in 2019. The Santa diver performance will be held for three days around the Christmas time. The aquarium will not inform the performance time to avoid the visitors’ crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

VIA EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA