A worker walks through the site of an accident where two freight trains collided at the Lyublino-Sortirovochnoye railway station in Moscow, Russia, 03 February 2022. At 2am local time on 03 February two freight trains collided during shunting operations. As a result of the incident, eight empty rail cars derailed, one building was destroyed and two injured station workers were hospitalized in a medical facility.

VIA EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV