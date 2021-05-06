Colombia, Photo Story

Photo Story – Anti-government protest in Bogota, Colombia

A motorcycle is set on fire during a new day of protests in Bogota, Colombia, 05 May 2021. A week into the protests, thousands continued to take to the streets against the government of Ivan Duque, asking to end police violence.

VIA EPA-EFE/Juan Paez

